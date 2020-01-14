Wellesley’s Payton Moran goes rose-less on ‘The Bachelor’

Wellesley’s own Payton Moran gave it her best shot as one of 30 contestants selected to try and win the heart of Bachelor Peter Weber on season 24 of the popular ABC TV show The Bachelor.

Sadly, true love wasn’t meant to be between Weber and Moran. Although the 2014 Wellesley High School graduate made it through the first episode of the popular reality show, she did not receive a rose on Monday, January 13. Perhaps Moran will resume her pre-Bachelor life working in business development for IBM.

In a post on her Instagram account Moran said, “Thank you to everyone, but especially to my mom, for all of the support.”

Two other contestants were also sent home.

Not that we’re biased or anything, but we think the beautiful Payton was the best of the batch on The Bachelor. #journey #single #onethatgotaway