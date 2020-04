According to Rich Ames, GIS coordinator and more for Natick’s Department of Public Works, area DPWs have good working relationships with each other. So he’s making the rounds, via drone, and recording aerial videos of communities nearby Natick.

It was Wellesley’s turn this week, and while much of what you’ll see in this video looks familiar, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen Town Hall from this vantage point.

