Wellesley Police log: not playing by COVID-19 rules; MLP dumpster diving; vandal alleges life ruined

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of April 7-13. There were no arrests this past week…there have been very few arrests over the past month.

On April 7, 2020 at 11:11 p.m. Officer Harris responded to the area of Oak Street near Route 9 for a suspicious motor vehicle parked on the side of the road. Upon arrival Officer Harris observed a Honda hatchback and on the side of the road with no registration plates on the vehicle and the vehicle was locked. The Emergency Communications Center queried the vehicle identification number which showed it was last registered in December 2019. There were window stickers on the vehicle from a Subaru dealership. The manager of the dealership was unsure why the vehicle would be there. It was removed from the street by Roadside Rescue.

On April 8, 2020 at 2:50 a.m. Officer Gerard was conducting building security checks when he noticed a Chevrolet Suburban backed in between two large dumpsters inside the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant property. He noticed several different lengths of large electrical cable on the pavement behind the Suburban and located a male party in one of the dumpsters. The male party felt it was okay to remove items from the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant even though those items were in a fenced in area. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for trespassing and larceny over $1,200.

On April 8, 2020 at 11:01 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female reporting party who owns a business in Wellesley that is currently closed due to COVID-19. She stated that a competitor in Wellesley was still conducting business even though the store was required to be closed. She stated the owner of that business called her and threatened her. She did not wish to file any charges for the threats made, but wanted to ensure that his business was closed as she had to close her business. Sgt. Gerrans spoke to the business owner and advised him he was required to close his store until further notice. Officer Kane later spoke with the business owner who admitted he had called the reporting party but had not made any threats but had told her to mind her own business. [Editor’s note: This sounds a lot like a case we were contacted about in which the accuser wrote that a local business was literally operating under the cloak of darkness to avoid drawing attention…]

On April 9, 2020 at 12:39 a.m. Officer Rosenberg spoke with a reporting party regarding credit card fraud. The reporting party stated that his credit card was used to set up automatic payments at a car wash in Natick. The reporting party stated the monthly charges went back to at least January 2019 and he did not recall ever setting up a monthly plan. He contacted his credit card company, the account was closed and they will review his fraud report to determine if any monies will be refunded to him. Officer Rosenberg will follow up with the car wash company.

On April 9, 2020 at 9:42 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female reporting party regarding vandalism to a realty sign on her property. She stated that someone had written on the realty sign with black marker alleging that the realtor had ruined their life. The reporting party had located black marker on their stairs as well. The realty sign had been on the property since the end of February without incident. The realtor did not know what the writing may have been in reference to.

On April 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Officer Dixon spoke with a female reporting party regarding credit card fraud. The reporting party stated she inadvertently left her purse in her office on April 7th and began receiving notifications on April 8th that a credit card was being used in multiple locations in Watertown, Medford and Boston. She contacted the security department for her office building and they advised her that her purse was no longer in her office. She provided Officer Dixon with a list of the charges which totaled nearly $2,000 from 8 stores. Officer Dixon is investigating.

On April 10, 2020 5:30 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a female reporting party who stated sometime between April 4th at 11: 00 a.m. and April 5th at 3:00 p.m. her son’s vehicle was keyed. She was unaware of anyone who would have done it. She stated a neighbor’s vehicle had also been vandalized recently. Officer Misho spoke with the neighbor who stated his vehicle was vandalized either April 7th or 8th and did not know who would have done it. Both individuals indicated they did not have any disputes with anyone. On April 11th Officer Kane spoke with a male reporting party in the same neighborhood who stated their vehicle was vandalized overnight.

