Braving the Brook Path

While I’ve generally been avoiding the Brook Path in Wellesley of late due to its increasing crowdedness, I made an exception on Saturday morning, getting out early to include it on my running route. I pretty much had the trail to myself.
Here’s 1 reason why it’s can be so crowded though: It’s convenient for many, and just plain beautiful.
Though I’m feeling a tad lucky now that I didn’t happen to be running by when this tree came crashing down Saturday on the stretch between Caroline Street and Abbott Road, right across from where I took the photo of that pink tree the day before. Mother Nature’s way of saying, hey Wellesley, you wanna shut down the playgrounds? Take this.
Photos below shared by Jane Remeika Gardiner (thank you!).
Comments
Jessica Fixler says
I walked the Brook Path today at from 12:00-1:30pm with a friend and my dog. We saw a total of less than 10 people on the path. I expected it to be crowded. Maybe it was the fear that it would be crowded or the strong cold wind that kept people away.