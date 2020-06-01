Morses Pond neighbors rally to put out island fire

As if there hasn’t been enough drama around Morses Pond of late, a neighbor noticed a fire on one of the pond’s islands on Friday at about 8:20pm and that set off an aquatic rescue mission.

Michelle Jacobs reports that she and her husband were socially distancing with neighbors Friday night when they saw the flames. They called the police and a friend who lives on the other side of the pond. That friend’s husband and 4 other neighbors then kayaked to the island to put out the fire.

“They truly saved the island,” Jacobs says.

The Wellesley Fire Department responded as well to what Deputy Chief Jeff Peterson referred to as a small brush fire: “It was a little more challenging as it required us to use our boat to get firefighters over to the island with equipment to extinguish the fire. No cause was found.”