Wellesley wildlife thriving with the rest of us out of the way

Swellesley reader MC caught this excellent video of a muskrat doing its thing at the edge of State Street Pond (Skating Pond) near the Wellesley High School track.

We love wildlife shots, so keep ’em coming: [email protected]

Meanwhile, over at Longfellow Pond…

Separately, Len Ho shared these fantastic hawk photos. Good to see someone is making good use of Sprague Field during the pandemic shutdown.

And we caught this blue heron checking out different spots on the Charles River.

Suzy Littlefield shared the story about the photo below of a snake:

“While walking down the Sudbury path to Guernsey Sanctuary on Thursday I saw a frog in the stream. I went to get a picture but the snake was faster! You can just see a leg or two coming out of his mouth.”



More: Wellesley Wild Kingdom: Otter vs. Eel