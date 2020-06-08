Interfaith demonstration at Wellesley Village Church calls for “justice and joy” for all people

The grounds of the historic Wellesley Village Church (WVC) at 2 Central St. served as gathering place for a witness on Sunday, at which hundreds of demonstrators came together in solidarity. Representatives from multiple places of worship joined to share the sacred space along with WVC parishioners and clergy, residents, Wellesley police, and more.

The purpose of the interfaith and multi-congregational witness as stated by church leadership was to “unite in the conviction that black lives matter, that police brutality and racial injustice must end, and that we are called to pray and work for justice and joy for all people.”

Hundreds of participants held signs, prayed, and simply lent their physical or spiritual presence to a the cause. There wasn’t a prayer of social distancing for most attendees, but those who wished to keep six feet apart hung back along the edges and across the street.

There was music. There’s always music at Wellesley Village Church. The church bells rang; a trio including saxophonist and WVC member Gary Arthur (who also testified at the event), a bassist and a drummer played a jazz selection; and the windows and doors of the church were thrown open so that the sounds of the organ could be heard.

Partners who attended the demonstration were the Congregational Church of Weston; Charles St. AME; St. Andrews Church; Wellesley Hills Congregational Church; Temple Beth Elohim; Dover UCC; Wellesley UU; St. John/St. Paul Roman Catholic Community; Wellesley Police Department; and Pilgrim Church in Sherborn; World of Wellesley.