Colette Aufranc announces candidacy for Board of Selectmen

Wellesley will hold a Special Election on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to fill a seat on the Board of Selectmen vacated by Jack Morgan, who resigned in May because he was moving out of town.

A new member will be elected in September for a term to expire at the next Annual Town Election on March 2, 2021.

In an email to The Swellesley Report, Colette Aufranc has announced her candidacy for the seat. Aufranc says:

Wellesley faces unprecedented challenges as we navigate a period of continued uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic, social change in response to racial discrimination, and ongoing climate disruption. In this difficult environment, Wellesley must manage its strategic initiatives, including building new elementary schools, developing new housing opportunities, and managing long term obligations in a fiscally, environmentally and socially responsible way. The skills I bring as an accountant, experienced town volunteer, involved resident, and a proven leader and collaborator leave me well suited to become an effective member of the Board.

I moved to Wellesley in 1998. My husband grew up here and we have two children, one at Wellesley High School and one a college freshman in the fall. I am a Chartered Accountant and worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers for twelve years in the UK and the US.

I currently serve as Chair of Wellesley’s Audit Committee and as a Town Meeting Member. Audit Committee has given me valuable experience with municipal financial reporting, the town’s financial position, capital plan, pension and other employee obligations. My Town Meeting experience is critical in understanding how our Town government works.

I have been very engaged in other civic activities. Since 2006 I have been a neighborhood representative in the redevelopment of Linden Square, working with town boards and executives, and the developers on lighting, traffic, noise, parking, pedestrian safety, and landscaping. I have supported our schools as treasurer of Sprague PTO (2010-2012), treasurer of Central Council of PTOs (2011-2015) and as Co-President of Wellesley High School PTSO (2018-2019). I also serve as the treasurer for Sustainable Wellesley, and have sat on interview committees for Wellesley Public Schools’ central office and guidance staff. I have a history of cooperative, constructive and respectful engagement with the people and organizations I have worked with.

As a Selectman I would always focus on the long-term benefit to the Town, and the interests of all community members. Visit www.electcoletteaufranc.com to learn more.

I respectfully ask for your vote on September 1st.

Colette Aufranc

Hill Top Road