Wellesley Police log: video captures alleged Jaguar theft; man falls off 24-foot-high ladder

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of July 14-19:

Arrests

On July 16, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. Officer Dixon was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed a Saturn sedan traveling in front of him and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the registration was cancelled in November 2019. Officer Dixon observed the vehicle turn onto Westminster Court and stopped the vehicle there. He made contact with the driver and asked for his license and registration. He provided Officer Dixon with a Massachusetts ID card. Officer Dixon asked him if he turned onto Westminster Court because he knew he was going to be pulled over and he indicated he had. A query of his information revealed that his license was suspended and there were four active warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and held on $1,500 bail.

Incidents

On July 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Officer Shore spoke with a male reporting party regarding a broken car window. The reporting party stated that the window was broken by a landscaping company and provided the information of the landscaping company. Officer Shore advised the reporting party he would document the incident for insurance purposes.

On July 14, 2020 at 7:55 p.m. Officer Dixon was traveling on Worcester Street near Kingsbury Street when he observed a Hyundai sedan and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the registration was cancelled. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator who stated that he had been unable to register the vehicle and the registration plates belonged to a family member. He was advised that he would be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Attaching a Number Plate, Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

On July 15, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Officer Dixon was on patrol when he observed a Chevrolet sedan pass his location on Worcester Street and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed that the registration was cancelled in August 2019 and was associated with a Mazda SUV. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and requested his license and registration. The Operator provided Officer Dixon with his identification and a query showed that his license was suspended. He was advised he would be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Attaching a Number Plate.

On July 15, 2020 at 7:17 p.m. Officer DeBernardi responded to a call for a male party who had fallen off of a ladder and was injured. The male party had been standing on a 24-foot ladder when he fell. It appeared he had injuries to his legs and arms. He was transported to a hospital in Boston for evaluation and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified.

On July 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party regarding credit card fraud. The female party stated that there were 3 fraudulent purchases on her credit card. Two of the purchases were delivered to an address in San Diego California. The incident is under investigation.

On July 17, 2020 at 8:24 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a male reporting party who stated he had parked his Jaguar FPace in the rear parking lot of his building at 10:00 p.m. on July 16th. He stated there was security footage that showed two male parties enter the parking lot around 1:35 a.m. on July 17th and leave at 1:45 a.m. The video footage later shows the vehicle being driven out of the parking lot at 2:23 a.m. The reporting party had contacted Jaguar and informed them the vehicle had been stolen. Officer Kane spoke with Jaguar and asked if they could provide and updates on the vehicle location. At 1:50 p.m. the vehicle was located in Framingham, it was locked and appeared undamaged. The vehicle was towed to the Wellesley Police Department so it could be processed for evidence. The incident is under investigation.

On July 19, 2020 at 10:05 a.m. Officer Gerard spoke with a male and female reporting party regarding phone calls they had received overnight. They stated they received 4 consecutive phone calls around 3:30 a.m. and learned in the morning a message had been left. The female party played loud music and claimed they had been making phone calls to her residence. They had also noticed damage to their fence and pool and decided to notify the police. Officer Gerard is investigating.

