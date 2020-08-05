The Wellesley Free Library reopens—a first look

We’ve missed the Wellesley Free Library terribly since it closed in March due to COVID-19 concerns, so you can bet we rushed right in to get a first look at the recently re-opened main branch. No matter how many rules we had to follow (and there are a lot of rules) it didn’t matter. We just wanted to drift through one of our old haunts and remember better days.

We managed our expectations and concentrated on molding our behavior to conform to present realities: no congregating, no computers, no copiers, no excessive chit-chat with the staff, no sitting, no bathrooms, no water fountain access. But there are books. Lots and lots of books and other materials, waiting to be checked out.

As many as 25 patrons at a time for a maximum stay of 30 minutes currently are allowed in for what Assistant Director Elise MacLennan said is a “soft opening” phase. Nobody timed me while I wandered about. The 30 minutes limit has been put in place for times when there is a line of patrons waiting to get in.

Here are a few pics:

Main Library hours:

Monday-Thursday, 9am-8pm (9-10am is limited to seniors and high-risk patrons)

Friday 9am-6pm, (9-10am for seniors and high-risk patrons)

Saturday, 10am-3pm

IMPORTANT: The children’s room is scheduled to open at 10am each day the library is open.

IMPORTANT: The library will be closed from 2-3pm for cleaning on all weekdays.

The Hills and Fells branches are not yet open.