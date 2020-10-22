Wellesley Halloween happenings, 2020

Our roundup of Halloween happenings in Wellesley, Mass., for 2020:

Spooky & fun North 40 trail

The Wellesley Mothers Forum has set up a scavenger hunt in the North 40 woodland trail off of Turner Road (off of Weston Road).

Annual house decorating contest

Halloween movie drive-in double feature

Wellesley has extended its mobile movie nights from the summer until one day this fall, Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The double-feature includes Hotel Transylvania beginning between 5:45- 6 PM and The Ring beginning at 8:30 PM.

Residents may only register for/attend one of the two movies.

All cars from the first movie must exit the Tailby parking lot before it will be opened to cars for the second movie. Forty cars will be allowed in the lot for each movie; attendees must register in advance beginning Oct. 22 through the Wellesley Recreation Department. The movies are free and you must be a Wellesley resident to register. Costumes are strongly encouraged for the movies; post photos on the @recwellesley Facebook and Instagram pages to win prizes.

Linden Square Halloween Costume Contest

