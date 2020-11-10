Next phase of Fieldstone Way townhomes presented by Pinnacle Residential Properties

SPONSORED POST: Susan Bevilacqua of Pinnacle Residential Properties, who manages the sales at Northland Residential’s Fieldstone Way, gives an update on Wellesley’s newest neighborhood off Great Plain Avenue.

Pinnacle Residential Properties since last summer has been marketing Fieldstone Way in Wellesley, a new complex of 44 luxury townhomes developed by Concord-based Northland Residential, renowned for superior design and excellence in construction.

“There was an overwhelmingly positive response to the first phase of townhomes with 11 selling within weeks of market introduction. Families will be moving into these brand-new homes later this month. We still have limited availability of the Carriage Houses at Phase I,” Bevilacqua reports.

“We’ve recently introduced Phase II,” she continues. “These new units are larger, have a number of upgrades, and are set back on the on the grounds facing a picturesque common green. We’ve already begun taking Phase II reservations for delivery in 2021. We still have three of these luxurious townhomes available.”

Below is a rendering of The Leighton at Phase II, a 3,000 square foot townhome with an open floor plan, tall ceilings, tasteful appointments, first- or second-floor primary suites, all bedrooms ensuite, fireplace, and a finished lower level. There is a two-car garage with direct access and an option for an elevator for added convenience. The Leighton townhomes also have covered porches and a balcony. The second image is that of the entire development.

For more information please contact Susan Bevilacqua at 781-589-8257 or email at [email protected].