Next phase of Fieldstone Way townhomes presented by Pinnacle Residential Properties

SPONSORED POST: Susan Bevilacqua of Pinnacle Residential Properties, who manages the sales at Northland Residential’s Fieldstone Way, gives an update on Wellesley’s newest neighborhood off Great Plain Avenue.

Pinnacle Residential Properties since last summer has been marketing Fieldstone Way in Wellesley, a new complex of 44 luxury townhomes developed by Concord-based Northland Residential, renowned for superior design and excellence in construction.

“There was an overwhelmingly positive response to the first phase of townhomes with 11 selling within weeks of market introduction. Families will be moving into these brand-new homes later this month. We still have limited availability of the Carriage Houses at Phase I,” Bevilacqua reports.

“We’ve recently introduced Phase II,” she continues. “These new units are larger, have a number of upgrades, and are set back on the on the grounds facing a picturesque common green. We’ve already begun taking Phase II reservations for delivery in 2021. We still have three of these luxurious townhomes available.”

Below is a rendering of The Leighton at Phase II, a 3,000 square foot townhome with an open floor plan, tall ceilings, tasteful appointments, first- or second-floor primary suites, all bedrooms ensuite, fireplace, and a finished lower level. There is a two-car garage with direct access and an option for an elevator for added convenience. The Leighton townhomes also have covered porches and a balcony. The second image is that of the entire development.

Pinnacle, Wellesley
Each townhome has been planned to unite nature and architecture effortlessly: open floor plans and high ceilings, complemented by generously sized, well-placed windows brings the beauty of the outdoors into the sophisticated design. The wide, spacious layout of the floors affords the “feel” of a single family but with the conveniences and townhouse amenities that make life simpler. The location is so convenient — it’s less than a mile from Wellesley Square and the commuter rail.

 

Pinnacle, Wellesley
Aerial rendering of the entire Fieldstone Way development. The green spaces and landscaping are stunning, and serve as a bucolic backdrop for the architectural features that differentiate the quality of these homes. Every detail has been carefully considered, down to the tree-lined lanes punctuating lush common areas. Fieldstone Way is both charming and sophisticated while remaining private and neighborly. The community grounds will be beautifully landscaped and include a footpath that connects to the adjacent Sudbury Aqueduct walking trail.

For more information please contact Susan Bevilacqua at 781-589-8257 or email at [email protected].

