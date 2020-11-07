Wellesley Police log: Customer won’t have temp taken; watch face scratched; bad drivers

Wellesley Police log for the week of Oct. 26-29:

Arrests

On October 27, 2020 at 12:22 p.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Municipal Way. Officer Knapp had observed the crash when it occurred on Worcester Street near Kingsbury Street. A query of one operator’s information showed that his license was suspended. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

Incidents

ON October 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a male reporting party regarding identity theft. The reporting party stated that a checking and savings account had been opened using his personal information. He contacted the financial institution and they requested that he file a police report about the fraudulent activity.

On October 26, 2020 at 1:33 p.m. Officer Hughes assisted a female party who works at a business on Central Street with the issuance of a no trespass order. The reporting party stated that a male party entered the store and refused to have his temperature scanned and walked through the store and exited through the rear exit. The male party entered the store again and began talking to customers and made them uncomfortable and then he left again. Officer Cunningham was familiar with the male party and responded to his residence and serve the letter of no trespass to him.

On October 26, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a male reporting party who stated shortly after ordering flowers for someone from a florist in Connecticut he received an email about a pair of Air Joran 3 Retro LE sneakers that were charged to his account and were being shipped to an address in Detroit, Michigan. Officer Mankavech spoke the local police department in Connecticut and they stated that they had not had any complaints about that florist. He then contacted the florist who stated they would check to see if their payment software had been compromised.

On October 26, 2020at 3:15 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a male party regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim. The male party had already reported it to the Department of Unemployment Assistance.

On October 26, 2020 at 3:04 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with a male reporting party who works in Wellesley and stated his place of employment had been receiving emails from an unknown person posing as the reporting party asking the receiver to run a task and for banking information. The individual who received the emails contacted the reporting party to verify that the emails were not from him.

On October 26, 2020 at 4:53 p.m. Officer Gaffney spoke with a female party who stated she would like to turn over an old firearm that was no longer wanted by the family. Officer Gaffney took possession of the firearm, marked it for destruction and securely stored it until it can be destroyed.

On October 26, 2020 at 7:48 p.m. Officer Harris was dispatched to the Roche Brothers parking lot on Linden Street for a report of a dog that was struck by a motor vehicle. The vehicle left the area after it struck the dog. The reporting party stated they were walking their dog on a leash and the vehicle slowed down as if they saw the dog and then continued driving and struck the dog. Officer Mankavech is investigating.

On October 27, 2020 at 11:35 a.m. Officer Shore was traveling west on Worcester Street when he observed a red Ford pick up truck veer from the left travel lane into the right travel lane and then return to the left travel lane. He observed the vehicle do this two more times at which point he stopped the vehicle and spoke with the male operator. A query of the driver’s information showed that his license was suspended. He will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle After License Suspension.

On October 28, 2020 at 8:08 p.m. Officer Gaffney was conducted traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a black BMW and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s license plate. The query showed that the registration was for a Porsche, not a BMW. Officer Gaffney stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. A query of his information showed

that his license was suspended. The male party will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle After License Suspension, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Attaching a Number Plate.

On October 29, 2020 at 9:45 p.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to a residence on Hundreds Circle for a report of a past breaking and entering. It appeared entry was forced through a window. There were several items that had been gone through. Detectives responded to process the scene for evidence. The incident is under investigation.

On October 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Officer Shore was dispatched to a store on Linden Street for a report of a male party who had entered the store, was unruly and took two bags of food items intended for customers and left the store. The reporting party stated the unknown male party stated he was there to pick up Door Dash orders and when he was told there were no Door Dash orders he became agitated and was asked to leave the store. The store employee provided a vehicle registration number and stated the store did not wish to press charges for the theft of the food.

On October 29, 2020 at 5:45 p.m. Officer DiCenso spoke with a female party who stated she had brought her Hermes watch to a store on Central Street to have the watch battery replaced and when it was returned to her the face of the watch was scratched. She stated she looked at the watch and felt it was not her watch and that the store clerk had switched her watch with another watch. The employees told her the watch had not been switched out with another watch. Officer DiCenso is investigating.

On October 29, 2020 at 8:56 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a Ford van traveling at a high rate of speed. He confirmed the speed to be 79 mph in a 50 mph zone. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and requested his license and registration. A query of the vehicle information showed that the registration was revoked and the vehicle was uninsured. The operator will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Operating a Motor Vehicle With a Revoked Registration and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.