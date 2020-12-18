Linden Square in Wellesley to get $7 million upgrade

Federal Realty Investment Trust — the owners and operators of Linden Square — has taken a step closer to making big changes to the Wellesley shopping area, anchored by Roche Bros. supermarket. Wellesley’s Design Review Board this month approved a comprehensive Property Improvement Plan, which calls for Federal Realty to put about $7 million dollars into changes. Work is expected to begin in 2021 and continue through 2022.

Property enhancements will include upgrades to outdoor seating, landscaping, signs, and architectural facades. The south side of the shopping area (the California Pizza Kitchen side) in particular is going to get a lot of rehab love in an effort to make it as inviting as the north side.

“Part of the idea with the project is to pull the two sides of the street together visually so that people will see both those sides as part of the same shopping area that is Linden Square,” said Wendy Pierce, who works closely with the retail group.

The last time the area underwent a facelift was in 2017, when the Courtyard benefited from improved seating and a commitment was made to using space for community art projects involving local artists and students. In addition, a raised-bed vegetable garden project in the Courtyard moved forward in partnership with Charles River Center in Needham, which supports people with developmental disabilities through employment and day services; residential services; family support; and more.

“Our primary goal is to upgrade the overall environment of Linden Square and position our retailers for long-term success,” said Mark Hebert, Vice President, Development Northeast for Federal Realty. “These improvements will help attract the highest quality resources for our shoppers.”

Coming soon

Pink Soda will open on New Year’s Eve Day in Linden Square. The full-service blow dry bar and hair salon also has locations in Connecticut in Stamford, Danbury and West Hartford. According to their marketing materials, the beauty spot specializes in “beautifying you into a goddess, using a range of treatments fit for a queen.”

Pink Soda will also offer full salon services such as color, highlights, blowouts, ladies and little ladies cuts, makeup, organic spray tans, and more.

Slowing down

You may have noticed a speed bump in the entry area between the Linden Service gas station and Roosters, and another one closely following the first bump. Last month a Wellesley resident lost her dog in that part of the parking lot. The driver left the scene without stopping. The family was devastated by the tragedy. We’re hoping the speed bumps help slow traffic down.