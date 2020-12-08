The Gap’s departure to leave void in Wellesley Square

The Gap in Wellesley Square has survived rumors of its departure over the years —”The Gap’s plan to close dozens of stores puts future of Wellesley Square shop into question (2015)” and “Wellesley Square Gap: We’re sticking around (2011)”.

But it kept sticking around through good and bad times. This time, however, it looks as though the clothing and apparel shop at 74 Central St. is closing for good. Shoppers bittersweetly are gobbling up merchandise marked 30% to 50% off.

The Gap, which opened its first store in 1969, has nearby stores at Natick Mall and Legacy Place in Dedham. We’re not sure when the Wellesley Square Gap opened ((local historians? [email protected]) but have sent an inquiry to The Gap to find out. Scrolling through Wellesley Townsman archives, we learned that a women’s clothing store called C. Crawford Hollidge operated at the address in the 1950s and 1960s. Department store R.H. Stearns occupied the space as well in the past.

Gap, Inc., reported flat sales this past quarter, but strong online sales. It also named a new chief growth officer…never a good sign.

Property manager Linear Retail lists 16K-plus sq. ft. of space available at 74 Central Street. We sent an inquiry to them to get their reaction to The Gap’s departure and any word on incoming tenants.

The end of the year is often a time of sudden store closings as leases expire. Wellesley has had its fair share of business closings this year, some hastened by the pandemic. But on the bright side, new shops such as Laurel Grove and Salt have opened.