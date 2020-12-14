Wellesley charity round-up: Wrapping with Kids Backing Kids; Postcomers packaging goods for those in need

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., charity news:

Some 40 Kids Backing Kids volunteers on Dec. 5 wrapped over 400 gifts that will make their way to 85 kids in need, and they were back at it again on Dec. 12 to wrap gifts for 80-plus additional children.

Postcomers Women’s Club packaging up essentials

Members of the Wellesley Postcomers Women’s Club are providing monetary donations to local charities Dignity Matters and Health Care Without Walls.

On Monday, Dec. 14, members aklso will be packaging canvas bags filled with essential items needed by women experiencing homelessness or otherwise underserved in the Greater Boston area. They will be doing this at LINX studio on Linden Street on Monday morning. The gift collections they are assembling include hats, socks, and toiletries.

“With this project we have been able to assemble an amazing amount of new items that are needed by our most vulnerable citizens: homeless women,” says member Pam Grignaffini.

Babson holiday drive-thru supports Wellesley Food Pantry

A low-key holiday wonderland drive-thru on the Babson College campus this past week provided a bit of seasonal cheer while collecting goods for the Wellesley Food Pantry.