Wellesley’s Cottage restaurant closed through February

The Cottage restaurant, which closed for several months during the COVID-19 pandemic this past year, is starting 2021 with at least its dining room in hibernation mode through February in hopes of returning during healthier times.

A note on the Linden Square restaurant’s website promises a decision soon on offering takeout and delivery.

Separately, the new Wellesley Tavern, which has the same owners as The Cottage, will hold off its opening until March. Wellesley Tavern originally was slated to debut late in 2020 as a new family friendly restaurant at the former site of Door No. 7 in Linden Square across the street from The Cottage.