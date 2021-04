We’ve been out and about, marveling over the prettiness that is a Wellesley spring. We feel wrapped in freshness every time we step out the front door.

For more beautiful Wellesley pictures, check out our Instagram page. We update it several times a week with everything from iconic spots that scream out “Wellesley!” to unusual sights we come across (kitty-in-a-capsule, anyone?). Don’t forget to like our Insta account while you’re enjoying the pics. It makes us feel loved.