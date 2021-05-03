Wellesley taking aim at gun shops

The Wellesley Planning Board will address zoning for gun shops at its May 5 meeting and then is holding a public meeting on June 7 at 6:30pm to further discuss a proposed amendment to the Zoning Bylaw that would ban gun makers and shops in town.

From what we can see, no mention of “gun” or “firearm” exists in the Wellesley Zoning Bylaw.

The proposed amendment is to add a new section 16.I that no new building or structure shall be constructed or used, in whole or in part, and no building or structure, or part thereof, shall be altered, enlarged, reconstructed or used, and no land shall be used, in any part of the Town: “For the manufacture, sale, or lease of any Weapon, Machine Gun, Ammunition, Bump Stock, Large Capacity Feeding Device, Stun Gun, or Trigger Crank, or by any person engaged in the business of a Gunsmith inany zoning district. Each capitalized term shall have the definition set forth in G.L.c.140,§ 121.”The purpose of the hearing is to allow interested persons the opportunity to express their views and opinions on the proposed amendment.

Residents seeking to participate in the public meeting should email [email protected] prior to the meeting.

The public meeting will be shown on TV and streamed live, and will be available for later viewing on Wellesley Media.

While no gun shops exist in Wellesley, several do in Natick, and shops can also be found in other nearby communities such as Framingham and Dedham.