Wellesley taking aim at gun shops

The Wellesley Planning Board will address zoning for gun shops at its May 5 meeting and then is holding a public meeting on June 7 at 6:30pm to further discuss a proposed amendment to the Zoning Bylaw that would ban gun makers and shops in town.
From what we can see, no mention of “gun” or “firearm” exists in the Wellesley Zoning Bylaw.
The proposed amendment is to add a new section 16.I that no new building or structure shall be constructed or used, in whole or in part, and no building or structure, or part thereof, shall be altered, enlarged, reconstructed or used, and no land shall be used, in any part of the Town: “For the manufacture, sale, or lease of any Weapon, Machine Gun, Ammunition, Bump Stock, Large Capacity Feeding Device, Stun Gun, or Trigger Crank, or by any person engaged in the business of a Gunsmith inany zoning district. Each capitalized term shall have the definition set forth in G.L.c.140,§ 121.”The purpose of the hearing is to allow interested persons the opportunity to express their views and opinions on the proposed amendment.
Residents seeking to participate in the public meeting should email [email protected] prior to the meeting.
The public meeting will be shown on TV and streamed live, and will be available for later viewing on Wellesley Media.
While no gun shops exist in Wellesley, several do in Natick, and shops can also be found in other nearby communities such as Framingham and Dedham.
Comments
Dan says
This proposed amendment smacks of bigotry and civil rights violations.
Why ban gun shops in town? Are they afraid criminals will shop there? Or it will somehow increase the trafficking of firearms? Does somebody really think that, if a town does not have a gun store, then crime will go down or it will be safer in that town? This is all laughable.
To be averse to the opening of a gun store betrays one’s hysteria. Also, look up the definition of a bigot. People who support this proposed amendment are bigots – plain and simple. Licensed gun owners are some of the most law abiding and good people around. Also, gun ownership is a fundamental civil right.
My prediction is that they will not approve this amendment because they know that in the end it will cost the town a tidy sum and they will lose in court. But it will be fun watching all the pearl clutching at the town meeting.
Jason Bock says
For some possible background – there’s a gun shop attempting to open in Newton that’s causing quite a stir:
https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2021/04/22/gun-shop-newton
I was going to write to the Select Board and ask them where the Town stood on this issue. Apparently I’m too slow in writing them, and if I had, I’d’ve written to the wrong board. They’re all over it!
Bob Brown says
Thanks for sharing Jason