In case you missed the Wellesley High School Class of 2021’s car parade

The Wellesley High School Class of 2021 deservingly got to double dip this spring with both a full-blown graduation ceremony AND a car parade.

We unfortunately weren’t around to provide parade banter like last year, but Wellesley Media caught the action, and we’ve embedded a recording of their video below. One exuberant spectator near the camera and mic did provide plenty of support to the students, many of whom were able to pop out of the top of their vehicles. Car tops were down and sunroofs were open, and black, red, and white balloons and streamers made for a festive sight.