Save the date: Wellesley Square July Jubilation Lite is July 17th

Wellesley Square will be the site of July Jubilation Lite on Saturday, July 17, 10am-4pm (the rain date is July 24th).

Although this year’s July Jubilation Lite will be a scaled-down event as compared with previous years, now more than ever the focus will be on community merchants, who will be on hand to welcome shoppers back to the Square.

July Jubilation Lite will feature live music, a DJ, and merchant displays and their specials.

Musical guests

Central Street will be closed from Abbott Street to CVS (65 Central Street) so that the featured musicians can rock on:

11am: Mike Kim, solo acoustic

noon–1:30pm: Shira Doron and Off Label

1:30pm–2:30pm: Christine Lucas and Patrick Hayden

2:30pm: Shira Doron and Patrick Hayden

Music in Central Park is TBD.

The Wellesley Merchants’ Association thanks Wellesley Rocks and The Rotary Club of Wellesley for their support.

JULY JUBILATION LITE DATE: Saturday, July 17, 2021

HOURS: 10am-4pm

RAIN DATE: July 24, 2021

Look for July Jubilation to make an even more jubilant return in 2022 with its usual entertainment such as the bounce houses and the petting zoo.