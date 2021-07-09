Wellesley gets funds to slow down State Street traffic at Brook Path

Making your away across the 2.4-mile Brook Path through the heart of Wellesley will soon be a little safer. The town has been awarded nearly $35K under the state’s Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Program to install a rapid flashing beacon at the State Street crossing near the parking lot for the track and field at Wellesley High School.

The Department of Public Works will install the safety gear as soon as possible, says Amy Frigulietti, assistant executeve director for the town. According to Massachusetts Department of Transportation rules for the grant, the work needs to be done by year-end.

This was on the town’s complete street list to improve pedestrian access and safety.

The Wellesley Trails Committee has been angling to get this done for several years, and now all the major street crossing on the Brook Path will have signalized crossings.

The Wellesley Police Department considers this an important safety upgrade, and has had requests from residents to install lights at this location.

Subscribe to Swellesley’s once-a-day email updates