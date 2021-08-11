Health care spotlight: Wellesley Dental Group welcomes two new specialists

SPONSORED POST: Wellesley Dental Group is a full-service, multi-specialty state-of-the-art dental practice that specializes in cosmetic, restorative, and implant dentistry. They provide regular preventative appointments, pediatric dentistry, orthodontic care including Invisalign, gum treatments, and more. Dr. Ali and Ali’s practice has welcomed two new specialists to ensure that you and your family can confidently receive care.

Welcome to Dr. Bahar Houshmand, Pediatric Dentist

Dr. Bahar Houshmand received her DDS degree from Stony Brook University, and University of Washington where she obtained her Master’s degree. Dr. Houshmand completed her pediatric residency training at University of Connecticut Health Center.

After completing her residency program, Dr. Houshmand joined the University of Connecticut Pediatric Dentistry department as a full-time faculty member, where she taught clinical and didactic courses to dental students and pediatric dentistry residents for the past few years.

Welcome to Dr. Marisa Reason, Orthodontist

Wellesley resident Dr. Marisa Reason completed her CAGS/MSD in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics in the Advanced Orthodontic Training Program at the Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine. Her passion for orthodontics has led her to achieve the designation of a Diamond Top 1% Invisalign provider.

After graduating from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine, Health and Society, Dr. Reason earned her DMD at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. She is also a graduate of Dana Hall School in Wellesley. Dr. Reason is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, Massachusetts Dental Association, and American Association of Public Health Dentistry.

Safety is the top priority

Don’t neglect your dental care. Safety has always been a top priority at Wellesley Dental Group. To help prevent the transmission of all infections, including COVID-19, all proper safety equipment is in use to protect both you and the staff.

Extra-oral Aerosol Suction: Food and Drug Administration-approved extra-oral suction systems to remove and filter aerosol particles created by dental procedures.

Food and Drug Administration-approved extra-oral suction systems to remove and filter aerosol particles created by dental procedures. UV-Sanitizing HEPA Air Purifiers: HEPA air purifiers, including medical grade UV purifiers, have been installed in the reception area and hallways.

HEPA air purifiers, including medical grade UV purifiers, have been installed in the reception area and hallways. Hospital-Grade H-VAC Filters and Ionizers: Hospital-grade H-VAC filters and ionizers that remove and neutralize airborne pollutants like bacteria, viruses, mold, and allergens.

Hospital-grade H-VAC filters and ionizers that remove and neutralize airborne pollutants like bacteria, viruses, mold, and allergens. Sterilizing UV Lamps : Sterilization UV lamps that work concurrently with heightened airflow management and filtration to reduce the viability of viral and bacterial pathogens by breaking down microbial genetic material (DNA).

: Sterilization UV lamps that work concurrently with heightened airflow management and filtration to reduce the viability of viral and bacterial pathogens by breaking down microbial genetic material (DNA). Full PPE: Dentists, hygienists, and assistants are in full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including surgical face masks, face shields, disposable gowns and caps, and shoe covers.

Dentists, hygienists, and assistants are in full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including surgical face masks, face shields, disposable gowns and caps, and shoe covers. Enhanced Disinfecting Protocol: Rooms are meticulously disinfected.