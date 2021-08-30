Learn about Wellesley’s Climate Action Plan at Rotary Club meeting

How is Wellesley addressing climate change and what does it mean for you?

The Rotary Club of Wellesley will host Town of Wellesley’s Climate Action Director, Dr. Marybeth Martello, who will speak about development of a town-wide Climate Action Plan on Tuesday, September 7, 7pm, via Zoom.

The Wellesley Climate Action Plan, is a road map for reaching Wellesley’s newly revised climate goals. The goals have been set to mitigate the effects of higher temperatures, drought, extreme weather events, and flooding. Addressing greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening resilience to climate change impacts can potentially reduce future costs and yield additional economic, health, ecosystem, and infrastructure benefits. Dr. Martello will discuss climate action strategies at the community and household level and will invite feedback and questions from the audience.

Dr. Martello is speaking as part of the normal Rotary meeting. All are welcome to join the full meeting starting at 6:30pm, or at 7pm to hear Dr. Martello speak.

EVENT: Wellesley Rotary Club meeting

SPEAKER: Town of Wellesley’s Sustainability Director, Dr. Marybeth Martello

DATE: Tuesday, September 7, 2021

TIME: 6:30pm for meeting; speaker begins at 7pm

PLACE: via Zoom. Email [email protected] to receive a Zoom Meeting invitation.

The Rotary Club of Wellesley is one of Wellesley’s oldest community service groups and conducts local programs to benefit the Town of Wellesley. The public is always invited to any Rotary program. Due to COVID-19, all meetings are being conducted via Zoom.

Please check the web site www.wellesleyrotary.org for times. If you are interested in attending, email [email protected] to receive a Zoom Meeting invitation.