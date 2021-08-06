Wellesley closes Morses Pond beach due to high E. coli levels

The town of Wellesley has closed Morses Pond beach on Friday due to an elevated level of E. coli bacteria detected in the swimming area during water quality testing. Swimming at the beach will be closed until further notice, as unfortunately we head into a couple of high temperature days.

The Health Department tests the water on a weekly basis.

Residents may still utilize the Morses Pond park area accessing the hiking trails, parking lot or just sitting on the beach, according to the Wellesley Recreation Department.



