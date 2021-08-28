Wellesley Housing director on the move back to Norwood

Wellesley Housing Authority’s Executive Director Sean Barnicle has announced plans to leave his role in October about two-and-a-half years into the job. He’ll be taking on a similar role in Norwood, where grew up and lives.

Barnicle served in series of roles for the Norwood Housing Authority between 2005 and 2016.

Before Barnicle took his job in Wellesley, the Housing Authority was managed jointly with Needham’s.

During his tenure here, Barnicle has overseen the town’s public housing properties during the pandemic, and managed the opening of rental units previously off limits during a state investigation. The town and some of its endless supply of consultants have also been mulling ideas to modernize its public housing stock in a way that will improve life for existing residents, open opportunities to additional people, and make better use of its property.

The Wellesley Housing Authority Board is planning to soon select a consultant to lead the search for Barnicle’s successor.