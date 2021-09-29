Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend 2021 schedule

Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend is this coming weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3), and organizers will be planning for the 2022 edition, to be held in late May, right after this one is done.
The Annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parades cost about $60K apiece, with $4,700 coming from the town per parade, organizers say. So organizers are seeking donations now and during the events this weekend to support these traditions.
They also need convertible vehicles for the parade honorees to ride in. Contact the Celebrations’ Committee at Town Hall, 781-431-1019 x2295 or visit the WWW website for more info.
Thursday, Sept. 30:
EVENT: Two free outdoor movies—Captain America: The First Avenger & USO – For the Troops
TIME: 7pm
LOCATION: Tailby Parking Lot (Commuter Rail Lot, Wellesley Square)
SPONSORS: Wellesley Recreation Department, Wellesley Youth Commission and Wellesley Kiwanis Club
Saturday Oct. 2:
EVENT: Pancake Festival*
TIME: 8am-1pm
LOCATION: Wellesley High School, 50 Rice Street
SPONSORS: Wellesley Kiwanis Club and Wellesley High School Key Club
EVENT: Wellesley Lions Club Eye Mobile collecting used glasses. All types of glasses, for all ages are needed: prescription glasses, readers, and sunglasses. The Lions collect, sort, and clean the glasses, then send them to those in need.TIME: 8am-1pm
LOCATION: Wellesley Lions Club Eye Mobile, Wellesley High School, 50 Rice Street
SPONSOR: Wellesley Lions Club
EVENT: North 40 Walk
TIME: 9am-10am
LOCATION: Meet at 9am at gate to Morses Pond at end of Turner Road (off Weston Road)
SPONSOR: Wellesley Trails Committee
EVENT: Live WWII Army Camp Living History : 26th Infantry “YANKEE” Division
TIME: 10am-2pm
LOCATION: Wellesley Town Hall front lawn, 525 Washington Street
EVENT: Touch a Truck, Police Car and Fire Engine
TIME: 11am-3pm
LOCATION: Wellesley Department of Public Works, 20 Municipal Way (off 455 Worcester Street, Route 9)
HOSTS: Police, Fire, MLP and DPW departments
EVENT: Art in the Park
TIME: noon-3pm
LOCATION: Simons Park (Corner of Washington & Brook Street, left of the Library)
SPONSORS: Wellesley Community Art Project & Wellesley Women Artisans
EVENT: Open House Tolles Parsons Center
TIME: 1pm-3pm
LOCATION: 500 Washington Street
SPONSOR: Wellesley Council on Aging
EVENT: Build Your Own Woodland Troll & Fairy House
TIME: 1pm-3pm
LOCATION: Cochituate Aqueduct, Russell Road / Kendall Road (for elementary school kids)
SPONSOR: Wellesley Conservation Land Trust
EVENT: Community Play Space – Family Games
This “for the love of play” group will provide a variety of unique, athletically inspired activities and equipment for participants to play and use at their own leisure. Free event.
TIME: 1pm-3pm
LOCATION: Hunnewell Field
SPONSOR: Wellesley Recreation Department
EVENT: Wellesley EV Showcase
View different makes and models of environmentally-friendly EVs and PHEVs.
TIME: 1pm-4pm
LOCATION: Cameron Street Parking Lot (next to Main Library and Hunnewell School)
SPONSORS: Energy New England; Sustainable Wellesley; Wellesley Climate Action Committee; Municipal Light Plant.
EVENT: Veterans’ Ecumenical Memorial Mass
TIME: 4pm
LOCATION: Saint Paul Church, 502 Washington Street
SPONSOR: Wellesley Veterans’ Council
Sunday Oct. 3:
EVENT: Annual Wonder Run 5K and Kids Fun Run 1K*
TIME: 8am—5K Run & 9am—Kids 1K Run
LOCATION: Wellesley High School, 50 Rice Street
REGISTRATION: www.whjwc.org
SPONSOR: Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club
EVENT: Antique Car Show Wheels of Wellesley VIII
TIME: 11am-4pm
LOCATION: Central Street (from Juniper Restaurant to Fire Station 1)
ORGANIZED BY: Wheels of Wellesley and Wellesley Celebrations Committee
EVENT: 53rd Annual Wellesley Veterans Parade
TIME: 1pm-3pm
THEME: 2021 Theme: 80th Anniversary of the founding of the USO (United Service Organizations)
LOCATION: The parade starts at the intersection of Route 16 (Washington Street) and Route 9 and continues westbound along Route 16 to Wellesley Square. The reviewing stand is in Wellesley Square.
SPONSOR: Wellesley Celebrations Committee
EVENT: Picnic in the Park at Hunnewell Field—Food*, drinks*, kid’s rides*, crafts, games, pony rides* & other fun. Hand sanitizer dispensers throughout field.
TIME: 3:45pm
EVENT: Concert for Wellesley, featuring the Reminisants and a USO Variety Show by Wellesley Theatre Project
TIME: 4pm
LOCATION: Hunnewell Field
EVENT: Fireworks
TIME: 7:30pm
LOCATION: Hunnewell Field
SPONSORS: Roche Brothers/Sudbury Farms and Wellesley Dental Group, Drs. Ali and Ali
*Please note, asterisk indicates a small fee may be charged.
