Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend 2021 schedule

Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend is this coming weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3), and organizers will be planning for the 2022 edition, to be held in late May, right after this one is done.

The Annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parades cost about $60K apiece, with $4,700 coming from the town per parade, organizers say. So organizers are seeking donations now and during the events this weekend to support these traditions.

They also need convertible vehicles for the parade honorees to ride in. Contact the Celebrations’ Committee at Town Hall, 781-431-1019 x2295 or visit the WWW website for more info.

Thursday, Sept. 30:

EVENT: Two free outdoor movies—Captain America: The First Avenger & USO – For the Troops

TIME: 7pm

LOCATION: Tailby Parking Lot (Commuter Rail Lot, Wellesley Square)

SPONSORS: Wellesley Recreation Department, Wellesley Youth Commission and Wellesley Kiwanis Club

Saturday Oct. 2:

EVENT: Pancake Festival*

TIME: 8am-1pm

LOCATION: Wellesley High School, 50 Rice Street

SPONSORS: Wellesley Kiwanis Club and Wellesley High School Key Club

EVENT: Wellesley Lions Club Eye Mobile collecting used glasses. All types of glasses, for all ages are needed: prescription glasses, readers, and sunglasses. The Lions collect, sort, and clean the glasses, then send them to those in need.TIME: 8am-1pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Lions Club Eye Mobile, Wellesley High School, 50 Rice Street

SPONSOR: Wellesley Lions Club



EVENT: North 40 Walk

TIME: 9am-10am

LOCATION: Meet at 9am at gate to Morses Pond at end of Turner Road (off Weston Road)

SPONSOR: Wellesley Trails Committee

EVENT: Live WWII Army Camp Living History : 26th Infantry “YANKEE” Division

TIME: 10am-2pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Town Hall front lawn, 525 Washington Street

EVENT: Touch a Truck, Police Car and Fire Engine

TIME: 11am-3pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Department of Public Works, 20 Municipal Way (off 455 Worcester Street, Route 9)

HOSTS: Police, Fire, MLP and DPW departments

EVENT: Art in the Park

TIME: noon-3pm

LOCATION: Simons Park (Corner of Washington & Brook Street, left of the Library)

SPONSORS: Wellesley Community Art Project & Wellesley Women Artisans

EVENT: Open House Tolles Parsons Center

TIME: 1pm-3pm

LOCATION: 500 Washington Street

SPONSOR: Wellesley Council on Aging

EVENT: Build Your Own Woodland Troll & Fairy House

TIME: 1pm-3pm

LOCATION: Cochituate Aqueduct, Russell Road / Kendall Road (for elementary school kids)

SPONSOR: Wellesley Conservation Land Trust

EVENT: Community Play Space – Family Games

This “for the love of play” group will provide a variety of unique, athletically inspired activities and equipment for participants to play and use at their own leisure. Free event.

TIME: 1pm-3pm

LOCATION: Hunnewell Field

SPONSOR: Wellesley Recreation Department

EVENT: Wellesley EV Showcase

View different makes and models of environmentally-friendly EVs and PHEVs.

TIME: 1pm-4pm

LOCATION: Cameron Street Parking Lot (next to Main Library and Hunnewell School)

SPONSORS: Energy New England; Sustainable Wellesley; Wellesley Climate Action Committee; Municipal Light Plant.

EVENT: Veterans’ Ecumenical Memorial Mass

TIME: 4pm

LOCATION: Saint Paul Church, 502 Washington Street

SPONSOR: Wellesley Veterans’ Council

Sunday Oct. 3:

EVENT: Annual Wonder Run 5K and Kids Fun Run 1K*

TIME: 8am—5K Run & 9am—Kids 1K Run

LOCATION: Wellesley High School, 50 Rice Street

REGISTRATION: www.whjwc.org

SPONSOR: Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club

EVENT: Antique Car Show Wheels of Wellesley VIII

TIME: 11am-4pm

LOCATION: Central Street (from Juniper Restaurant to Fire Station 1)

ORGANIZED BY: Wheels of Wellesley and Wellesley Celebrations Committee

EVENT: 53rd Annual Wellesley Veterans Parade

TIME: 1pm-3pm

THEME: 2021 Theme: 80th Anniversary of the founding of the USO (United Service Organizations)

LOCATION: The parade starts at the intersection of Route 16 (Washington Street) and Route 9 and continues westbound along Route 16 to Wellesley Square. The reviewing stand is in Wellesley Square.

SPONSOR: Wellesley Celebrations Committee

EVENT: Picnic in the Park at Hunnewell Field—Food*, drinks*, kid’s rides*, crafts, games, pony rides* & other fun. Hand sanitizer dispensers throughout field.

TIME: 3:45pm

EVENT: Concert for Wellesley, featuring the Reminisants and a USO Variety Show by Wellesley Theatre Project

TIME: 4pm

LOCATION: Hunnewell Field

EVENT: Fireworks

TIME: 7:30pm

LOCATION: Hunnewell Field

SPONSORS: Roche Brothers/Sudbury Farms and Wellesley Dental Group, Drs. Ali and Ali

*Please note, asterisk indicates a small fee may be charged.