Anti-bullying protest planned at Wellesley High

Those outraged by the Wellesley Public Schools’ handling of discipline and communication surrounding a violent bullying incident involving students over the summer plan to gather for a peaceful protest at Wellesley High School on Oct. 20 at 7am. The demonstration’s stated purpose is to create awareness around recent incidents of violence, bullying and injustice, and to urge the school administration to take stronger action.
The family whose son was the victim of the attack near Bates Elementary School in mid-July has opened up about the incident over the past week, first during citizen speak at the Oct. 12 Wellesley School Committee meeting, and this week in an interview with WCVB-TV. The student attends Wellesley High, as do some accused of assaulting him.
Among parent Dylan Ade’s complaints is that while Wellesley Public Schools has sent out communications to the school community about other serious incidents, it hasn’t issued any about the one involving his son. “This was more than bullying, this was a beating,” he said at the start of the Oct. 12 School Committee meeting. Administrators “dropped the ball” on this, he said, calling for stricter consequences for students involved and a stronger anti-bullying policy within the school system.
The incident was originally documented in general terms in a Wellesley Police log item.
The school administration issued a statement to WCVB-TV in which it said: “Student safety is always our top priority. We do not tolerate bullying and take reports of any instance very seriously. When we were informed of this situation, we promptly investigated and disciplined the students involved according to state regulations, and safety planning was immediately enacted and remains in place to help ensure that all students feel secure and supported.”
Comments
Jorgelina Vaughn says
Thank you to the Ade family for bringing this up publicly. This is horrifying. I admire Sean for speaking up and wish the best for him moving forward. No child should experience such violence and humiliation without proportional consequences imposed by the school. WHS spends hours of students’ time addressing racist language in Discord. Great. How about addressing the criminal behavior of this abhorrent subgroup of sophomores? One has to assume that the attackers’ families are wealthy enough to convince Wellesley Public Schools that this outrageous incident wasn’t really worth mentioning. Not in Health class? No assembly to address bullying and assault and battery? Not as relevant as hate speech? Drs. Lussier and Chisum, we have to do better. This one is all on you,
MG says
When my daughter was bullied at Dover-Sherborn, the only decent thing D-S did was to keep the bully out of all of her classes. It is unfathomable that Wellesley High School has allowed one of the perpetrators to be in the same class as the victim – shameful and dangerous.
Mari says
Thank you for covering this, Bob. The Ades’ comments to School Committee come at approximately minute 13 of the Wellesley Public Media tape.
Super concerned Citizen with kids at the Wellesley public school system says
“and safety planning was immediately enacted and remains in place to help ensure that all students feel secure and supported.”?
Well I’d like to see a copy of that safety plan, because currently at least one of the perpetrators shares the class with the victim. Who would be so insensitive as to put them in the same class together?? That doesn’t exactly sound like a safety plan…