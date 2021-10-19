Anti-bullying protest planned at Wellesley High

Those outraged by the Wellesley Public Schools’ handling of discipline and communication surrounding a violent bullying incident involving students over the summer plan to gather for a peaceful protest at Wellesley High School on Oct. 20 at 7am. The demonstration’s stated purpose is to create awareness around recent incidents of violence, bullying and injustice, and to urge the school administration to take stronger action.

The family whose son was the victim of the attack near Bates Elementary School in mid-July has opened up about the incident over the past week, first during citizen speak at the Oct. 12 Wellesley School Committee meeting, and this week in an interview with WCVB-TV. The student attends Wellesley High, as do some accused of assaulting him.

Among parent Dylan Ade’s complaints is that while Wellesley Public Schools has sent out communications to the school community about other serious incidents, it hasn’t issued any about the one involving his son. “This was more than bullying, this was a beating,” he said at the start of the Oct. 12 School Committee meeting. Administrators “dropped the ball” on this, he said, calling for stricter consequences for students involved and a stronger anti-bullying policy within the school system.

The incident was originally documented in general terms in a Wellesley Police log item.

The school administration issued a statement to WCVB-TV in which it said: “Student safety is always our top priority. We do not tolerate bullying and take reports of any instance very seriously. When we were informed of this situation, we promptly investigated and disciplined the students involved according to state regulations, and safety planning was immediately enacted and remains in place to help ensure that all students feel secure and supported.”