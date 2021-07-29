Wellesley Police log: Naked photo exchange goes badly; kid injured by other kids in woods; distraught man helped

Wellesley, MA police log for rhe week of July 19-23:

On July 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a male reporting party who stated he was a victim of an internet scam where he was chatting with an unknown female party on Instagram and SnapChat. He stated they agreed to exchange naked photos to each other and when he sent photos to her she demanded money and threatened to send the photos to his friends and family. He sent a small amount of money initially and refused to send more money. The unknown female party sent the photos to some of his contacts when he didn’t pay additional money. The Wellesley Police Department is investigating similar incidents that have occurred recently.

On July 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a juvenile and their parents about an incident that had occurred around 5:00 p.m. where the juvenile was tricked into going into a wooded area with another juvenile and then several juveniles known to the juvenile chased, punched and kicked the juvenile. The juvenile was treated at a local hospital for cuts and bruising sustained as a result of the incident. Officer DeBernardi spoke with all of the juveniles involved and their parents. The juveniles recounted similar versions of the event. Four juveniles will be summonsed to Dedham Juvenile Court for Assault and Battery and Conspiracy.

On July 21, 2021 at 9:24 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence for a dispute between two parties regarding the rental of a room in an apartment. The two parties had signed an agreement indicating the rented space would be available beginning July 21st. Upon moving items into the apartment the renter was unhappy that the party moving in had guests parked in her parking space and that they were there late at night. The renter attempted to void their signed agreement. The officers advised both parties that this was a civil matter and if the renter wanted to terminate the agreement she would need to do so through a court proceeding. Officers spoke with the same individuals on July 25th. The renter indicated she believed the tenant had taken some of her belongings. The tenant admitted she moved the belongings because the renter had taken one of her belongings. They were advised to speak to the civil division at the Dedham District Court.

On July 23, 2021 at 12:01 p.m. officers spoke with a male party who came into the police station and indicated that he no longer wanted to live. The male party indicated earlier in the day he attempted to jump into traffic in hopes of being struck by a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

