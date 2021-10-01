Honorees for 53rd Annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parade

Wellesley has so many people to be thankful for over the past year, and over the many past years. Here’s who will recognized this weekend during Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend at the 53rd Annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parade, which takes place Sunday 1-3pm.
Grand Marshals
- COVID Healthcare Heroes: The Board of Health & Staff, The Community Fund for Wellesley’s COVID 19 Relief Fund, Sewing COVID Help Group, Wellesley Fire and Police
Distinguished Service Award
- Sue Webb, 44 years Retired Animal Control Officer
Chief of Staff & Oldest Veteran
- Willard Hunnewell, 100-year-old U.S. Navy veteran
Community Service Award
- David Chapin, Retired 25 years on Board of Assessors
- David Donohue, Retired 25 years on Board of Public Works
- Marjorie Freiman, Retired 2-term Member of Board of Selectmen
- Sharon Gray, Retired 2-term Member of School Committee
- Matt Kelley, Retired 2-term Member of School Committee
- Regina Larocque, Retired 3 year Member of Natural Resources Commission
- Jack Morgan, Retired 2 term Member of the Board of Selectmen
- Lloyd Tarlin, Jr., Retired 4 term Member of the Board of Health
Community Caring Award
- J. Michelle Grignaffini, Kidney donor
- Thomas Kelley, COVID survivor
Dedicated Service Award
- Linda Corridan, Retired 10 year, Head School Nurse
Special Recognition Award
- Leslie Holmes, Retired 25 year President of the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra
- Max Hobart, Retired 25 year Conductor of the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra
- Joyce Downes, 74 year member of the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra
