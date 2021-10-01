Honorees for 53rd Annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parade

Wellesley has so many people to be thankful for over the past year, and over the many past years. Here’s who will recognized this weekend during Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend at the 53rd Annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parade, which takes place Sunday 1-3pm.

Grand Marshals

COVID Healthcare Heroes: The Board of Health & Staff, The Community Fund for Wellesley’s COVID 19 Relief Fund, Sewing COVID Help Group, Wellesley Fire and Police

Distinguished Service Award

Sue Webb, 44 years Retired Animal Control Officer

Chief of Staff & Oldest Veteran

Willard Hunnewell, 100-year-old U.S. Navy veteran

Community Service Award

David Chapin, Retired 25 years on Board of Assessors

David Donohue, Retired 25 years on Board of Public Works

Marjorie Freiman, Retired 2-term Member of Board of Selectmen

Sharon Gray, Retired 2-term Member of School Committee

Matt Kelley, Retired 2-term Member of School Committee

Regina Larocque, Retired 3 year Member of Natural Resources Commission

Jack Morgan, Retired 2 term Member of the Board of Selectmen

Lloyd Tarlin, Jr., Retired 4 term Member of the Board of Health

Community Caring Award

J. Michelle Grignaffini, Kidney donor

Thomas Kelley, COVID survivor

Dedicated Service Award

Linda Corridan, Retired 10 year, Head School Nurse

Special Recognition Award

Leslie Holmes, Retired 25 year President of the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra

Max Hobart, Retired 25 year Conductor of the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra

Joyce Downes, 74 year member of the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra




