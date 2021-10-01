The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Honorees for 53rd Annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parade

by Leave a Comment

Wellesley has so many people to be thankful for over the past year, and over the many past years. Here’s who will recognized this weekend during Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend at the 53rd Annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parade, which takes place Sunday 1-3pm.

Grand Marshals

  • COVID Healthcare Heroes: The Board of Health & Staff, The Community Fund for Wellesley’s COVID 19 Relief Fund,  Sewing COVID Help Group,  Wellesley Fire and Police
Distinguished Service Award
  • Sue Webb44 years Retired Animal Control Officer
Chief of Staff & Oldest Veteran
  • Willard Hunnewell, 100-year-old U.S. Navy veteran
Willard P. Hunnewell, Wellesley
Willard P. Hunnewell

 

Community Service Award
  • David Chapin, Retired 25 years on Board of Assessors
  • David Donohue, Retired 25 years on Board of Public Works
  • Marjorie Freiman, Retired 2-term Member of Board of Selectmen
  • Sharon Gray, Retired 2-term Member of School Committee
  • Matt Kelley, Retired 2-term Member of School Committee
  • Regina Larocque, Retired 3 year Member of Natural Resources Commission
  • Jack Morgan, Retired 2 term Member of the Board of Selectmen
  • Lloyd Tarlin, Jr., Retired 4 term Member of the Board of  Health
Community Caring Award
  • J. Michelle Grignaffini, Kidney donor
  • Thomas Kelley, COVID survivor
Dedicated Service Award
  • Linda Corridan, Retired 10 year, Head School Nurse
Special Recognition Award
print
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley
  Email Call and Haul
Write Ahead, Wellesley
Watertite Roofing