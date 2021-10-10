Sneak peek: we storm the gates of the Wellesley Free Library

The Wellesley Main Library, closed since April 2021 for a $2.8 million renovation (the Wellesley Free Library Foundation kicked in 600k), is readying to reopen later this month. The unofficial town happy place has been sorely missed by the 1,000+ daily visitors who cross the threshold of the 56k sq. ft. building. Some come for the books, some to meet up for work or social reasons, others for a place to use a public computer, or study. We cut the line and popped in for a sneak peek of the 17-year old library’s improvements. Originally timed to reopen in September, the library’s welcome-back date was delayed due to a slowdown in materials deliveries. Well, the supply chain can rattle all it wants—patrons are all but banging down the doors to be allowed back into their community resource.

In the meantime, know that the Temporary Main Library at 50 Central Street in Wellesley Square is permanently closed.

The Main Library is expected to reopen in late October.

The Hills and Fells Branches will remain open for holds pick up and browsing. Expanded Branch hours will be in place throughout the month of October (see below for hours).

Here’s what the public is in for when the 530 Washington Street building makes its dramatic comeback:

Thanks to WFL Director Jamie Jurgensen for the tour. She wouldn’t pose for a pic. Something about not being camera ready. No matter, we’ll get a nice over-the-shoulder red carpet shot when the grand opening takes place.

WELLESLEY LIBRARIES—LOCATIONS & HOURS

Wellesley Hills Branch Library

210 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02481

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Tuesday, Thursday: 10am-8pm

Sunday: 1pm-5pm

Wellesley Fells Branch Library

308 Weston Rd., Wellesley MA 02482

Monday through Saturday: 10am 5pm