Sneak peek: we storm the gates of the Wellesley Free Library

The Wellesley Main Library, closed since April 2021 for a $2.8 million renovation (the Wellesley Free Library Foundation kicked in 600k), is readying to reopen later this month. The unofficial town happy place has been sorely missed by the 1,000+ daily visitors who cross the threshold of the 56k sq. ft. building. Some come for the books, some to meet up for work or social reasons, others for a place to use a public computer, or study. We cut the line and popped in for a sneak peek of the 17-year old library’s improvements. Originally timed to reopen in September, the library’s welcome-back date was delayed due to a slowdown in materials deliveries. Well, the supply chain can rattle all it wants—patrons are all but banging down the doors to be allowed back into their community resource.

In the meantime, know that the Temporary Main Library at 50 Central Street in Wellesley Square is permanently closed.

The Main Library is expected to reopen in late October.

The Hills and Fells Branches will remain open for holds pick up and browsing. Expanded Branch hours will be in place throughout the month of October (see below for hours).

Here’s what the public is in for when the 530 Washington Street building makes its dramatic comeback:

Wellesley library renovation
View from the Cameron Street side of the building (back entrance). The Welcome Center  (formerly known as the Circulation Desk) has been reoriented to face patrons as they enter the lobby. Self checkout stations will be set up against the blue wall, as will holds. The expanded lobby area has more room for books, popular materials, and browsing. Jewel colors have been used throughout the first floor, giving way to a sophisticated and calming color palette upstairs.

 

Wellesley library renovation
View from the Central Street side of the building (front entrance).

 

Wellesley Free Library renovation
A section of the Children’s Room. Overall, look for a larger and more open children’s area that will encourage learning through play. Most of the old furniture was donated. “They went as far away as the North Shore. Gloucester Schools came and took all the wooden chairs,” said WFL Director Jamie Jurgensen.

 

Wellesley library renovation
Artists Michael LaFosse (left) and Richard Alexander have created over 300 acrylic butterflies to “fly” above the space. “There’s a whole world up here,” LaFosse said. In addition, origami-inspired murals decorate several walls. The two are co-founders of Origamido Studio, a teaching and resource center/art gallery for their handmade papers and folded paper art. Together, Michael and Richard have authored over 70 books, kits, and video publications about their origami designs and hand paper making. The Studio has produced dozens of commercial installations and exhibits.

 

Wellesley library renovation
W for Wellesley. Nature, and the concept of bringing the outdoors in, is a theme throughout the library.

 

Wellesley library renovation
Origami-inspired mural, Children’s Room.

 

Wellesley library renovation
A row of second-floor meeting rooms. In all there are 2 new meeting rooms (for a total of 4); 7 new conference rooms (for a total of 9); and 3 study rooms.

 

Wellesley Free Library renovation
Second floor, with sight lines straight back to the Friends Reading Room (which anyone can use, even enemies, we suppose). Three rows of shelving have been removed to make way for lots of 2-person tables and chairs.

 

Wellesley library renovation
Ever wonder what happens to all materials you’ve returned to Fells and Hills branch libraries since April? They get boxed up and delivered to the Main Library, where they patiently sit in the Wakelin Room and await reshelving.

 

Wellesley Free Library renovation
New second floor lighting. Not that there was anything wrong with the old, flickering florescent tubes.

Thanks to WFL Director Jamie Jurgensen for the tour. She wouldn’t pose for a pic. Something about not being camera ready. No matter, we’ll get a nice over-the-shoulder red carpet shot when the grand opening takes place.

WELLESLEY LIBRARIES—LOCATIONS & HOURS

Wellesley Hills Branch Library
210 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02481

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 10am – 5pm
Tuesday, Thursday: 10am-8pm
Sunday: 1pm-5pm

Wellesley Fells Branch Library
308 Weston Rd., Wellesley MA 02482

Monday through Saturday: 10am 5pm

