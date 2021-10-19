Wellesley Business Buzz: Caskata the latest to enter the home decor scene; think pink with the Ellie Fund

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley MA business news:

Caskata skates into Wellesley Square

Caskata, a dinnerware design company, has opened its offices at 103 Central Street, known as the Hathaway House.

Although not a bricks-and-mortar retailer in the classic sense, owner Shawn Laughlin invites the public to stop in and see a selection of Caskata’s wares through Friday, October 22, 9:20am-5:30pm. Primarily an online retailer, after Friday the spot will be open by appointment only. When we stopped in we browsed a unique blend of classic and contemporary tableware; lead-free, dishwasher-safe glassware; handcrafted charcuterie boards; seaside-themed linens; and more.

Donate $250 or more to the Ellie Fund in person at Caskata and take home a gift of select Hand Blown Quinn Optic Glassware, plus be entered to win a special Collection of Caskata Rose Hand Blown Quinn Optic Glassware. In addition, Caskata will donate 10% of all retail sales of Caskata Rose Quinn Glassware made on caskata.com through October 23, 2021.

Wellesley goes pink for the Ellie Fund

Many Wellesley retailers have banded together in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Through Oct. 23, participants are decorating their storefronts pink, hosting an event, donating a percentage of sales, or collecting contributions in support of the Ellie Fund.

The Ellie Fund’s mission is to provide essential support services for breast cancer patients to ease the stresses of everyday life, allowing the focus to be on family, recovery and healing. The foundation provides transportation to medical appointments, light housekeeping, nutritional and grocery assistance, childcare reimbursement, nutritious prepared/delivered meals and integrative therapy services free of charge. No proof of financial need, residency, or citizenship is required.

Wellesley participants

Clever Hand Gallery—Wellesley Square

Many of the artists will be donating 10% of their sales to the Ellie Fund. Look for the signage next to their displays.

Comina—Wellesley Square

A portion of the proceeds for the week goes to Ellie Fund.

The Cottage—Linden Square

Stop by for a PINK Drink and special dessert. Each $15 with $5 donated to the fund. Offer valid through October 31.

E.A. Davis—Wellesley Square

Free gift with every $50 purchase.

European Manor—Wellesley Square

The front window will be decorated pink, and a portion of proceeds for the week will benefit the Ellie Fund.

Fleuri—Linden Square

Buy an item from the pink section and 10% of proceeds benefit the Ellie Fund.

Isabel Harvey—Wellesley Square

Check out the window, all lit up with pink lights. The store will be selling Ellie fund bracelets and 100% of proceeds will go to the Ellie Fund.

J. McLaughlin—Wellesley Square

Every Thursday in October – 15% of sales to Ellie Fund.

Kenzie & Hope—Linden Square

The store is decked out in pink! All proceeds from a custom, designed necklace go to the fund.

London Harness and TUMI—Wellesley Square

Portion of the proceeds for the week goes to the Ellie Fund. Plus, enter to win a Bric’s X-BAG 21″ CARRY-ON SPINNER in pink Value: $219.

Page Waterman, Gallery & Framing—Wellesley Square

15% promotion: 7.5% off art and 7.5% to Ellie Fund

Poppin In—Linden Square

Buy something from the pink table and 10% goes to the fund.

Pure Barre Wellesley—Linden Square

If you missed the “Tuck for a Cause” class, no worries. Your donation at any time is appreciated.

Pure Glow—Wellesley Square

Donate 20% of Light Therapy services to fund over the month.

Sara Campbell Ltd—Linden Square

Sara is wrapping the store in pink! Pick any pink item and a $10 donation benefits the Ellie Fund + purchase the specially designed heart scarf and $20 goes to the fund. Offer valid through October 31.

Wellesley Holiday Boutique—Wellesley Square

See store for details.

To donate to the Ellie Fund, click here.