Wellesley Free Library’s main branch to reopen soon

It’s been a long six months for the 1,000+ daily visitors who count on the Wellesley Free Library’s main branch as an essential community resource. The 530 Washington Street location has been closed for a $2.8 million dollar renovation since April 2021. Although the 2 branch libraries have been open, along with a Temporary Main Library in Wellesley Square (now permanently closed), the void has been felt by patrons.

There is hope. At the October 12th Select Board meeting, Megan Jop during the Executive Director’s Report said, “We received word from [Town of Wellesley Facilities Director] Joe McDonough that the library will be reopening on October 23rd…can’t wait to see how it’s going to look.”

If you also can’t wait, take a look at our recent post, Sneak Peek: we storm the gates of the Wellesley Free Library.

WELLESLEY LIBRARIES—LOCATIONS & HOURS

Wellesley Hills Branch Library

210 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02481

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Tuesday, Thursday: 10am-8pm

Sunday: 1pm-5pm

Wellesley Fells Branch Library

308 Weston Rd., Wellesley MA 02482

Monday through Saturday: 10am 5pm