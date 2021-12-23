Wellesley letter to the editor: Friends of Recycling say “thank you”

To Wellesley RDF users:

The Wellesley Friends Of Recycling (FOR) volunteers would like to thank all the Wellesley residents who recycled this past season and who utilized the Reusable area.

Of course this has been a challenging year for all of us!

We wanted to recognize and thank everyone who supports recycling, specifically:

The FOR volunteers for their time this past year in support for the Take and Leave area.

Wellesley residents who support us every day and who abide by the rules.

We would like to thank the RDF workers who support the recycling effort all year long.

The Wellesley recycling area is open to Wellesley residents from April through November.

The Friends of Recycling is a group made up of Wellesley residents who volunteer their time to support recycling initiatives.

The Take and Leave area will reopen on or around the 2nd week in April 2022 (weather permitting).

Please contact Joany Sasso if you are interested in volunteering with FOR: 781-325-6929.

Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to another positive and busy recycling season throughout the year and we hope to see you all again.

Enjoy the holidays!

Frank Hays, President of the FOR

Joany Sasso, Chair Person of the FOR volunteers

Priscilla Messing, Chair Person of the FOR