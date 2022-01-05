Fire department’s newest life-saving gear honors late Wellesley resident

The Wellesley Fire Department recently honored a generous resident who passed away last year by dedicating its newest life-saving tool to him.

Brian Sullivan, who died last summer after living for years with cancer, was a longtime Wellesley Fire Department and public service supporter, and has a nephew who is a local firefighter. Sullivan served as senior vice president and branch manager at Wellesley’s Middlesex Savings Bank, which funded the purchase of a battery-operated hydraulic Jaws of Life device for the fire department.

Sullivan’s family recently joined Wellesley Fire Department leaders for a dedication of this tool, which bears a plaque honoring the longtime resident.

Gina Sullivan, Brian’s wife of 25 years, shared this message with us: “Thank you Wellesley Fire Department for honoring Brian in such a special way. The boys and I were truly honored to be there for the dedication.”

Fire Chief Rick DeLorie says, all apparatus at the department has some version of the Jaws of Life, the best-known brand of hydraulic-powered rescue tool.

“There are various types of hydraulic tools such a cutters, spreaders or combination tools,” DeLorie says. “The original were all gas powered and the main largest set of heavy duty hydraulic tools and gas powered is on the Tower Truck as a rescue tool. The Quint and both Engine 1 & 2 have battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools.

“The tool dedicated to Brian Sullivan is the most advanced version of a battery-powered hydraulic both in battery strength/duration and its ability to operate on the new car designs which are more difficult metal designs to cut,” he says, adding that the department is moving from gas-powered to battery-powered to be environmentally responsible as the technology advances.

Such tools are used dozens of times per year, DeLorie says, from dramatic car crashes where the roof is cut off to simply popping open a door.

As for the dedication, DeLorie says: “Our goal was to recognize Brain and bring some joy to his family during the holidays.”