Wellesley letter to the editor: Craig Mack announces candidacy for School Committee

Through the pages of the Swellesley Report, I am pleased to announce my candidacy for the Wellesley School Committee. As an educator with three children currently enrolled in the Wellesley Public Schools and one graduate of Wellesley High School, I bring a unique perspective to the School Committee.

School Committee members have an immense responsibility as stewards of the Wellesley Public Schools and our children. This requires that all members work together to ensure the effective operation of the school system while planning for the future.

I am passionate about serving our students and our schools. I am committed to the success of our students, teachers, and school administration. In my 27- year professional career, I have served as an administrator and educator at different types of colleges and universities. Currently, I am the Provost at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences University. I understand the complexity of different educational organizations and can bring this perspective to the work of the School Committee.

I am a collaborator at heart and at the same time a fierce advocate for students. I have been successful in my career in academia by being an active listener, an empathetic educator, and by having a balanced approach when working with colleagues. I believe the Wellesley community has a shared interest in the success of the Wellesley Public Schools. Through continuous improvement and by working closely together, I am confident we will continue to move our schools forward in a positive direction.

I am committed to supporting our children and our schools. It would be an honor to represent you on the Wellesley School Committee. I ask for your vote on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Craig E. Mack, Ed.D.

14 Bancroft Road, Wellesley, MA