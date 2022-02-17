Wellesley Business Buzz; Asaro Bakery & Cafe coming to Church Square; A long way from 40B; Singh’s expands

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Asaro Bakery & Cafe coming to Church Square

Wellesley’s restaurant recovery continues to gain steam. Word is that a business called Asaro Bakery & Cafe plans to open at 32 Church St., in space occupied by Lyn Evans before it moved to 87 Central St.

This new bakery and cafe appears to involve a team that joined forces in the past on a Faneuil Hall retailer.

We hear Asaro aims to open in June, though has plenty of work to do on the space before that.

We welcome more details at [email protected], and thank you to a Swellesley reader for passing along the tip.

A long way from 40B

The one-time 40B project at 148 Weston Rd. was described back in 2017 by the developer as a great opportunity for Wellesley to boost its affordable housing stock and as an option for empty nesters looking to downsize but stay in town.

A few affordable units will still be made available even though the project is no longer of the 40B variety. But heads were turning this week when listings rolled out for “connoisseurs of the good life” looking to downsize to a $2.8M 2-bedroom condo or $1.5M 1-bedroom condo with nice trails access not far from Linden and Wellesley Square.

Singh’s expands

The Singh family, which runs Singh’s Cafe in Wellesley, has opened Singh’s Dhaba at 1001 Mass Ave., in Cambridge.

The Harvard Crimson has the lowdown on this new North Indian restaurant that focuses on take-out of its tiffin thali lunch boxes.

