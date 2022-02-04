Wellesley letter to the editor: regarding School Committee candidate Craig Mack

To the Editors of the Swellesley Report,

It is with great confidence I write to you regarding the candidacy of Craig Mack for Wellesley School Committee. My husband and I have been honored to be friends of Craig for many years. His daughters have attended Schofield Elementary, Wellesley Middle School, and Wellesley High School with our own children.

Without exception Craig has been an engaged, vibrant, and warm presence in school activities and committees. Journeying with his four daughters throughout their matriculation in Wellesley Public Schools, Craig is a constant presence. From attending movie nights, school dances, road races, PTO meetings, and back-to-school nights, he is hard to miss, as his stature and presence are as solid as his passion for the Wellesley Public educational experience.

Craig uses his lifetime of professional higher education acumen to conceptualize a high standard for our public schools. He works collaboratively alongside teachers, parents, and students to meet and exceed those standards.

Above all, Craig has a commitment to productive and respectful dialogue. Craig listens attentively, and seeks to respond in decorous and fruitful ways. This skill is highly undervalued and desperately needed as we navigate a difficult and divisive landscape.

It is with the utmost of conviction I recommend Craig Mack for School Committee. His presence will benefit students and staff alike.

Sincerely,

Kelly Meraw

Director of Pastoral Care

St. John – St. Paul Collaborative

Michael Meraw

Head of Undergraduate Opera Studies, Professor of Voice

New England Conservatory of Music