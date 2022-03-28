Wellesley Theatre Project presents Spring Awakening

Wellesley Theatre Project (WTP) will present the Tony Award winning rock musical, Spring Awakening April 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 8th, 9th, and 10th at the Wellesley Theatre Project Studio Theater located at 219 Washington Street Wellesley Hills, MA. Tickets are priced $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, and may be purchased online at http:// wellesleytheatreproject.org in advance, or at the door for $18 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Masking and proof of vaccination are required for admission to performances, or—for attendees unable to be vaccinated—proof of negative test within 72 hours will be required, or a rapid test must be done onsite prior to the performance.

Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The powerful story and angsty score follows a group of late nineteenth-century German students on their passage as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion.

Wellesley Theatre Project’s production of Spring Awakening is presented with a talented cast of thirteen local high school students and two professional adult actors whom reside in Wellesley as well as neighboring communities including Newton, Needham, Natick, Acton, Wayland, and Sudbury. The cast includes Bryan Baumer, Lucy Calcio, Louis Chiasson, Riley Constantino, Taylor Constantino, Connor Frederico-Grome, Sofia Goorno, Zachary Green, Rinny Leeming, Alex Massarotti, Frankie Mendez, Leah Steinman and Maggie Woods. With adults Michael Charauneuf and Miriam Cross.

WTP’s Spring Awakening production team includes: Julia Deter, Director & Choreographer; David Wright, Musical Director; Alexa Lambert, Stage Manager; Ben Rush, Scenic Designer, SeifAllah Salatto-Cristobal, Lighting Designer; Ash Long, Costume Designer, and Bec Ray Lowe, Assistant Costume Designer. The book and lyrics are by Steven Sater and music is by Duncan Sheik. The production will feature a live band.

Spring Awakening includes mature content, subject matter and strong language and it may not be suitable for younger audiences. Parental discretion is advised, and students under thirteen years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. WTP will hold a talk back discussion with the cast and artistic team immediately following the productions on April 2 and April 9.

Wellesley Theatre Project is an arts academy and a Wellesley nonprofit devoted to providing students (PreK – 12th Grade) with the opportunity to study and experience theatre and performing arts through year round classes, staged productions, workshops and summer camps. Upcoming WTP performances include The Wizard Of Oz (May 19th -21st).

Registration is now open for WTP’s Spring semester, which includes weekly classes in theatre, acting, musical theatre dance, private voice lessons, private dance lessons, and musical theatre for students 5 years through 12th grade. Registration is also open for WTP’s 2022 Summer Camps. Sessions include three production camps geared for students between 2nd and 12th grade in addition to one week Theatre Arts camps for 5 years through 12th grade. The production camps are: Disney’s Frozen, KIDS! (Grades 2-8), Newsies (Grades 2-12), and Guys and Dolls (Grades 8-12).

For more information about Wellesley Theatre Project classes and productions, please visit http:// wellesleytheatreproject.org or call 781- 235-1550.