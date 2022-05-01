DJ recovering after scare at Wellesley High dance

The DJ at Friday night’s 9th grade semi-formal collapsed toward the end of the event, creating a scary scene for those on hand.

Fortunately, the DJ’s family said he was recovering and will be fine, according to a memo sent to Wellesley High School families by Principal Dr. Jamie Chisum. The principal said he wanted families to let students know the DJ was fine since it wasn’t clear when the event ended.

An EMT and School Resource Officer Matt Wall both arrived at the scene, and the DJ was taken to the hospital. The DJ was conscious and speaking before leaving.

“The WHS staff, led by Assistant Principal Collin Shattuck, did a great job speaking to kids and keeping the scene under control,” Chisum wrote.