Charitable endeavors from Wellesley crowd

A few Wellesley sightings at recent charitable events:

Chief DeLorie supports Special Olympics in Orlando

Wellesley Fire Chief Rick DeLorie spent recent vacation time volunteering for the Special Olympics in Orlando at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The event, which DeLorie described as “an amazing organizational effort,” involved some 6,000 athletes. DeLorie was recruited by a friend on the Special Olympics staff that he met during a training program.

special olympics
Rick DeLorie, with the Massachusetts basketball team

 

Joslin Diabetes Center’s night at the Pops

Wellesley residents Peter Seibert and Marjorie Nealon Seibert earlier in June attended Joslin Diabetes Center’s night at the Pops at Boston Symphony Hall where 26-year-old Duxbury resident, Kevin Coakley, received the Frank and Jean Ring Memorial Award in the Fight Against Diabetes. The event included a pre-concert seated dinner and a ceremony to present Coakley with his award as well as hear remarks from Joslin’s President and CEO, Dr. Roberta Herman and others. Conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra, Keith Lockhart, also said a few words and sang “High Hopes” with the guests before the show.

Peter Seibert and Marjorie Nealon Seibert
Peter Seibert and Marjorie Nealon Seibert (Photo Credit: Regan Communications Group)

 

Golfing for the Y

The West Suburban YMCA in Newton raised nearly $90,000 through its annual golf tournament at Belmont Country Club. The event supports the Y and its programs “that enable families of all backgrounds to develop healthy habits, build confidence and foster strong relationships.”

ymca golf
Golf foursome pictured, from left: Mark Mancuso, principal at Wellesley‘s Kincora Development; Ray Ciccolo, founder and owner of Village Automotive Group; Jack Fucci, president and CEO of the West Suburban YMCA; and Darryl Settles, president and managing partner at Catalyst Ventures Development.

 

