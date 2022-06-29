The Swellesley Report

Suffering for art: Linden Square mural is removed as part of area improvement project

A mural on a wall in the Linden Store parking lot that was two years coming in the planning and execution only lasted about that long before the wall—and the artwork along with it—was removed as part of a $7 million improvement project for the entire Linden Square area.

Linden Square mural
The mural was painted during a July 2020 heat wave (talk about suffering for art) by students Allie Wornell, Khansa Khan, and Carson Dobos.

The art project, after a year of planning, then another year of COVID-related delay, was painted in 2020 by Wellesley High School art intensive students led by Alexander Golob, the principal of  Golob Art, and himself a WHS grad.

Golob in a phone interview acknowledges that he was disappointed to learn that the mural, an anthropomorphic imagining of frogs, birds, dogs, and birds enjoying what many in the Wellesley human community had taken up during the pandemic such as listening to music, going for walks, and baking cookies, had such a short life. But there is hope for the future. Federal Realty executive Mark Hebert said in an email, “Throughout all our properties we look for ways to engage with the community through public art and will identify those opportunities at Linden Square when the construction is complete.”

Linden Construction Mural
After getting past a one-year planning process, a COVID delay and a painting process in 90+ degree heat, it was upgrades to the shopping area that finally did in the mural.

Federal Realty says the demolished wall will be replaced with a new wall and Linden Square sign sometime this summer.

