Cool off at Wellesley Theatre Project’s production of Frozen

Join Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and more at Wellesley Theatre Project’s presentation of Disney’s Frozen, KIDS on Friday, July 8, 7pm; and Saturday, July 9, 2pm and 5pm. All performances will take place at the Sorenson Center at Babson College, located at 19 Babson College Drive, Wellesley, MA 02482.

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical and the 2013 Disney film, Disney’s Frozen, KIDS brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage; a story of true love and acceptance between sisters. When faced with danger, Princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, it is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.

Tickets



In advance: $18 adults, $10 students and seniors

At the door: $20 adults, $12 students & seniors

Masks are required for admission to performances.

Masks are required for admission to performances.