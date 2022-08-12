The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley is back to being a dry town

by Leave a Comment

After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.

Wellesley garden
This house in the Dana Hall area seems to reduce its lawn footprint a little bit every year by expanding the flower border in the front yard.

Lately as we drove around the various neighborhoods of Wellesley, manicured green lawns certainly were in evidence, but seemed to be in the minority. One reason could be that the town hasn’t made it effortless for homeowners to keep the grass green on either side of the fence. Restrictions put in place last spring mandated an alternate-day outdoor watering schedule for homes and businesses, a ban on outdoor watering between 9am and 5 pm, and a request to reduce the amount of outdoor watering time by 20 percent.

Wellesley garden
Homeowners of some of the prettiest homes in Wellesley have let lawns go dormant this summer.

Could the tide be turning against the perfect green lawn as the ultimate outdoor status symbol? It’s too early to call brown Wellesley lawns a trend, but the situation bears watching. It’s not too late to join in. Although the long-term forecast calls for more civilized temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and it looks like some rainclouds are on the horizon, summer is far from over. Your lawn can still transition to a beautiful brown expanse, a nonverbal embodiment of your feelings about water conservation.

But for those who simply must have their yard signs, can we suggest this one: “The lawn is dormant, but our commitment to the environment is wide awake.”

Wellesley garden
This homeowner’s approach is to do away with the lawn entirely and instead plant a low-maintenance mix of hostas, fern, variegated red twig dogwood shrubs, white birch trees, and more, along with accent boulders.

 

Wellesley garden
When it comes to dormancy, our Wellesley lawn has a mind of its own. We don’t know why there are three rectangular dry spots in the foreground. Not, I assure you, because there are three bodies buried beneath them, as a neighbor suggested.

From the archives (2011): Who says Wellesley is a dry town?

print
Share

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wellesley United Soccer
Wonderful Wellesley
Deland, Gibson Insurance, Wellesley