Wellesley Police log: Laptop flung from car; Perrin Park incident; $101K diamond earrings missing; reporting to Roche Bros.

Wellesley, Mass, police log:

Arrests

On August 9, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Officer Cunningham was on patrol and observed a white Chevrolet pass him and noticed the operator appeared to be texting while driving. He stopped the vehicle on Washington Street near Worcester Street and spoke with the operator. A query of his information showed there was an active warrant issued by the Concord District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. He was transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On August 13, 2022 at 11:41 a.m. Officer Cunningham was dispatched to Burke Lane for a report of a vehicle parked in the reporting party’s driveway for approximately 30 minutes and the reporting party did not know who the vehicle belonged to. Officer Cunningham spoke with a male and female party who were in the back yard of a neighboring property. The male party stated he was going to be working for a subcontractor and was looking at the residence to evaluate the work he would be doing. Officer Cunningham contacted the contractor for the project who was unable to confirm whether the man would be working on the project. A query of his information showed there were two active warrants issued by the Lowell District Court and Newburyport District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $300 bail.

Incidents

On August 8, 2022 at 1:50 p.m. an officer was flagged down by a motorist who observed an occupant of a motor vehicle toss a laptop out of the vehicle while at a red light. The reporting party gave the laptop to the officer. The officer was able to identify the owner of the laptop and contacted them via telephone. That individual indicated they were currently reporting items that were stolen to the Natick Police Department.

On August 9, 2022 at 6:56 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party from a residence on Grove Street regarding identity theft. The reporting party stated in November 2021 and August 2022 she became aware that unknown individuals had requested a change of address and attempted to open credit cards using her personal information. The reporting party was able to cancel the credit cards before charges had been made, she notified the Federal Trade Commission and the credit reporting bureaus. She stated she had been receiving free credit monitoring and the credit reporting bureau now wanted to charge for the credit monitoring. The officer advised her to contact the credit reporting bureau and provide them with the Wellesley Police Incident Report Number and that he would file a report summarizing the recent attempted fraudulent activity.

On August 9, 2022 at 7:06 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party who stated around 4:00 p.m. that day her nanny had taken her two children to Perrin Park. She said one of her children had a disagreement with another child at the park and after the children were separated a woman interjected and began to act in a hostile manner towards the nanny and threatened to post photos of her children on social media. The officer advised the reporting party a report would be filed and to contact us if anything further occurred involving the woman from Perrin Park.

On August 11, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party regarding an email scam. The reporting party stated that he had been working with an attorney and wired two payments to the attorney and then started to receive demands from the attorney for more money and payments via bitcoin. He then contacted the attorney via phone and learned that he had received a fraudulent email from an unknown individual posing as the attorney from a slightly different email address and the payments made did not go to the attorney. The officer is investigating,

On August 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. an officer spoke to a resident regarding a past theft of a pair of diamond earrings. The earrings were described as 4.02 carat colorless (D) round brilliant full cut natural diamonds of VS2 clarity appraised at $101,500. The earrings were last seen on August 4th. The officer is investigating.

On August 12, 2022 at an officer spoke to a store employee of Roche Bros who stated a male party left the store with approximately $500 worth of merchandise. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On August 13, 2022 at 4:56 p.m. an officer was dispatched to Roche Bros Supermarket for a report of a female party who felt faint. Upon arrival, he spoke with the female party and learned that while shopping an unknown male party approached her and asked where an item was located in the store. The female party showed the male party where the item was and left her purse in the shopping cart. She stated when she went to check out she noticed her wallet was missing and she began to panic and felt faint. The female party was transported to the hospital for evaluation. The officer reviewed the security footage and observed a male and female party enter the store at 4:24 p.m. that matched the description provided by the reporting party. The incident is under investigation.

