Take a guided Wellesley RDF tour

The public is invited to take a guided tour of the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility (RDF) at 169 Great Plain Ave.,  on Oct. 17 at 4pm. All ages are welcome.

The Wellesley RDF isn’t just a dump and recycling center, but generates revenue for the town (over $741,000 in fiscal year 2021). Learn about the source-separated model supported at the RDF, as well as the food waste program that diverts content from landfill for conversion into energy and more.

Wellesley RDF

