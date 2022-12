We’re saddened to learn of the passing of Wellesley resident Price Meropol McMahon, who died on Dec. 20 at the age of 36 after complications from influenza (Full obituary). She is survived by her husband James, and children Rosalie and James.

An open house will be held on Friday, Dec. 23 at 64 Whittier Rd. in Wellesley from 10am-5pm.

A Gofundme campaign has been launched to establish a memorial fund for Price’s family.