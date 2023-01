You can apply for a new dog license or renew one for 2023 via Wellesley’s online system, or choose other options if you prefer to do things in person or by mail.

New licenses are available each year from Jan. 1-March 31

Licenses must be renewed annually from Jan. 1-March 31 to avoid a fine

Each dog requires a separate application.

Send questions or comments to DogLicensing@WellesleyMA.gov.

