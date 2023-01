We’ve updated our popular “Top 10 things to do in Wellesley” page to remind everyone of how much the town has to offer. From hiking the many trails in town, to listening to live music during summer concerts, or enjoying a meal at any number of top-notch restaurants, there’s plenty to do and see in Wellesley.

Have you experienced everything on our list?

Make The Swellesley Report first on your top-10 list of places to support with a contribution.

Top 10 things to do in Natick, Mass.