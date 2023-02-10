Letter to the editor: Christina Horner announces candidacy for School Committee

Dear Wellesley Community,

My name is Christina Horner, and I am honored to announce my candidacy for Wellesley School Committee. I am invested in Wellesley and have lived in the community for 27 years.

I bring 30 years of experience as a teacher, METCO leader and educational consultant to this work. I bring the wisdom of an educator who has worked nationally with multiple stakeholders to deliver educational excellence and equity. My experience,

coupled with my volunteerism both locally and statewide, will be valuable assets to our schools.

My priorities for School Committee are: excellence, equity, and empathy for all students, teachers and staff. Working together we have the potential to meet each student where they are and achieve our goals with a concerted effort by our community!

Our schools are currently gathering community input for the five-year strategic plan. Once elected, I will help ensure that the strategy fosters excellence, transparency and equitable community engagement building relationships across disciplines and working to support all students and teachers.

I have the experience to recognize and appreciate the valuable assets brought by every member of each school community. Teachers are fundamental to achieving our goals and are crucial in the development of our youth. As a School Committee member, I will prioritize supporting our teachers so they can best support our students. As a School Committee member, I will strive to enable all teachers, staff, and students to maximize their potential.

School Committee will benefit by an active partnership where we listen to and work to understand the needs of everyone in our district including our amazing parents/caregivers, teachers/staff, as well as businesses, non-profits, and other organizations. We can work collaboratively to provide more real world experiences through project-based learning, as well as developing 21st century skills through increased internship and externship opportunities. Aligning policies, positions, and funding to our core values will drive educational excellence.

My 30 years of experience includes:

● Parent of 3 children who attend(ed) WPS

● Current director in the Great Schools Partnership—a Maine based organization pursuing educational excellence and equity. We support more than 80 organizations including school and local educational associations, school-based educators, parents/caregivers, and students.

● Teacher and METCO liaison in the Weston Public Schools, where I graduated as a participant in the METCO program

● Director of the Lincoln METCO program

I serve as a co-president of World of Wellesley working collaboratively to support projects to foster an anti-racist and anti-biased community. I served as the Girl Scout Troop Leader for 6 years while my daughter attended Sprague Elementary School. I proudly serve as a member of Town Meeting in Precinct B.

I humbly ask that you exercise your right to vote, and I ask you to vote for me for School Committee.

Please take the opportunity to learn more about me, by visiting my website at electchristinahorner.com

Thank you for your consideration.

Christina Horner

Summit Road

Wellesley, MA 02482

electchristinahorner@gmail.com